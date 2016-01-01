See All Pediatricians in Augusta, GA
Dr. Erica Sapp, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Erica Sapp, MD

Dr. Erica Sapp, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Sapp works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sapp's Office Locations

    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912
    Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Nasopharyngitis
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Nasopharyngitis
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration
Nasopharyngitis
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Folliculitis
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Hair Loss
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Rash
Ringworm
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Sunburn
Swine Flu
Syphilis Infections
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Erica Sapp, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1932582780
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erica Sapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Sapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Sapp has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sapp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

