Dr. Erica Sinsheimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinsheimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Sinsheimer, MD
Overview of Dr. Erica Sinsheimer, MD
Dr. Erica Sinsheimer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Evanston Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Sinsheimer works at
Dr. Sinsheimer's Office Locations
-
1
Greater Chicago Urology LLC4711 Golf Rd Ste 910, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 677-1330
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Evanston Hospital
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sinsheimer?
I was fortunate to be told about Dr. Sinsheimer. My first visit I met her PA who spent the time listening and also explained my health condition. I saw Dr. Sinsheimer, who came in afterwards and I have been seeing her since my thyroid was removed due to papillary cancer. She understands symptoms, she explains things thoroughly and she is willing to work with you to help improve your health. Her physician assistant, Claire Bareiss is just as thorough and knowledgeable. All I can say is I am grateful to have them both. There are a lot of doctors out there that see you and then rush you back out the door and these two are the opposite. They will spend time to thoroughly and sufficiently care for your health.
About Dr. Erica Sinsheimer, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1154369411
Education & Certifications
- U Il
- McGaw Med Ctr-Evanston Hosp
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinsheimer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinsheimer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinsheimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinsheimer works at
Dr. Sinsheimer has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinsheimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinsheimer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinsheimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinsheimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinsheimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.