Overview of Dr. Erica Smith, MD

Dr. Erica Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at NorthShore Medical Group in Vernon Hills, IL with other offices in Deerfield, IL and Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.