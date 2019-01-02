Dr. Erica Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erica Smith, MD
Dr. Erica Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
NorthShore Medical Group225 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 941-7600
NorthShore Medical Group49 S Waukegan Rd # 100, Deerfield, IL 60015 Directions (847) 941-7600
Family Medicine757 Park Ave W Ste 2800, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 926-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is just amazing!
About Dr. Erica Smith, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- 1700860707
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Univ Med Dent NJ
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
