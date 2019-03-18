See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Erica Song, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (19)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Erica Song, MD

Dr. Erica Song, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Song works at Englewood Obstetrics & Gynecology Womens Group in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Song's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Englewood Obstetrics & Gynecology Womens Group
    286 Engle St Fl 2, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 569-6190
  2. 2
    Womens Physicians Ob/gyn
    473 Sylvan Ave Fl 1, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 569-5151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Acupuncture
Allergies
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Acupuncture
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Mar 18, 2019
Dr Song and her staff are kind, considerate and compassionate. My wait time was minimal, the office, exam and phlebotomy rooms were so clean, that’s really important to me. Dr Song listened to me when no one else had. She prescribed both conventional and non conventional medicines for me. I’m blessed to have her as my doctor.
— Mar 18, 2019
About Dr. Erica Song, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 26 years of experience
  • English, Korean and Spanish
  • 1881645489
Education & Certifications

  • American Academy Of Anti-Aging, Regenerative and Functional Medicine
  • New York Univ
  • New York University School of Medicine
  • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
