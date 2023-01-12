Overview

Dr. Erica Swegler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston.



Dr. Swegler works at Beacon Family Health Care in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.