Dr. Erica Swegler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston.
Beacon Family Health Care3921 Steck Ave, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 452-4900
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr Swegler is the “Gold Standard” in her field. I am an established patient of Dr Swegler well over 10 years. Dr Swegler is very knowledgeable, courteous and forthright. She does not beat around the bush with me about things that are wrong and could go wrong. She is very compassionate and always listens to me. I know that I can present to Dr Swegler with any health care concern, and feel confident that she will address it to the best of her ability and get me the care that I need. I feel very lucky to have found Dr Swegler. She is the absolute best doctor I have ever seen. Thank you, Dr. Swegler for your professionalism.
About Dr. Erica Swegler, MD
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1780672063
Education & Certifications
- St Paul Medical Center
- St Paul Medical Center
- St Paul Medical Center
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Dallas
Dr. Swegler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swegler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swegler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swegler works at
Dr. Swegler speaks German and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Swegler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swegler.
