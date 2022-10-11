Dr. Erica Szabados, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szabados is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Szabados, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erica Szabados, MD
Dr. Erica Szabados, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cranston, RI.
Dr. Szabados works at
Dr. Szabados' Office Locations
University Neurology, Inc.725 Reservoir Ave Ste 308, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions (401) 944-9559
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First time patient with her. Very personable, easy to speak with, she showed concern and explained everything that she was looking into for me issues.
About Dr. Erica Szabados, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1346467560
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szabados has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szabados accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szabados has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szabados works at
Dr. Szabados has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szabados on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Szabados. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szabados.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szabados, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szabados appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.