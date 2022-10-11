Overview of Dr. Erica Szabados, MD

Dr. Erica Szabados, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cranston, RI.



Dr. Szabados works at University Neurology Inc in Cranston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.