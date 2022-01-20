Dr. Erica Takimoto, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takimoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Takimoto, DO
Overview of Dr. Erica Takimoto, DO
Dr. Erica Takimoto, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Takimoto's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Gynecology Oncology4003 Kresge Way Ste 110, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 928-8790
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She was fantastic, and her office staff is equally attentive. One of the best doctors I’ve seen.
About Dr. Erica Takimoto, DO
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Takimoto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Takimoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takimoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takimoto has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takimoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Takimoto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takimoto.
