Dr. Erica Dailey, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Overland Park5100 W 110th St Ste 120, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 243-9738Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Belton17067 S Outer Rd Ste 200, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (816) 403-3805Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Kansas City2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 301, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 601-2638Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Lee's Summit1980 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 2110, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 339-9682
Research Medical Center2316 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 548-2552Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
Loved her bedside manner. Great sense of humor and was very kind.
- Creighton Phoenix St. Joseph's Hospital Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Dailey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dailey accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dailey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.