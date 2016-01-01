Dr. Erica Uppstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uppstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Uppstrom, MD
Overview
Dr. Erica Uppstrom, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, Christian Hospital, Community Hospital Of Staunton and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland.
Locations
The Heart Care Group1225 Graham Rd Ste C-2310, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 953-6300
Anderson Hospital6800 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-5711
Christian Hospital Northeast11133 Dunn Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 653-5914
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Community Hospital Of Staunton
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Erica Uppstrom, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1366441339
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uppstrom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uppstrom has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uppstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Uppstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uppstrom.
