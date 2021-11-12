See All Pediatricians in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Erica Wang, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Erica Wang, MD

Dr. Erica Wang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Wang works at Texas Children's Pediatrics in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Wang's Office Locations

    Sugar Land Office
    5610 W River Park Dr Ste A, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 494-8687
    Texas Children's Pediatrics
    2819 Imperia Dr, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 494-8687

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Fever
Common Cold
Nasopharyngitis
Fever
Common Cold

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 12, 2021
    My husband and I were just speaking about how lucky we were to have Dr.Wang as our two daughters pediatrician. She has a great bedside manner and shows she generally cares for her patients. She is always quick to answer our questions via messages and is great about follow up. We have been with her now almost 5 years and will stay as long as she’s in practice and our kids need a pediatrician. Could not recommend her more highly, she’s an amazing person and physician.
    K. Morton — Nov 12, 2021
    About Dr. Erica Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568856409
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Children's Hospital Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Rice U
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
