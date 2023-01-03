Dr. Erica Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Weinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erica Weinstein, MD
Dr. Erica Weinstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West Side12 W 72nd St, New York, NY 10023 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always a good visit with Dr. Weinstein and her staff. They are always on time, polite and efficient. I wish other practices were as well run.
About Dr. Erica Weinstein, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Amniocentesis and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
