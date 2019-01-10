Dr. Erica Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Erica Young, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
Relief Direct Primary Care51 Johnny Mercer Blvd Ste A1, Savannah, GA 31410 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Young has been a an answer to prayer. She is right there with you and only you when discussing your issues. I have never felt rushed and she talks it out with you in an honest and sincere way. She does not only treat the problem but also wants to get to the cause of it. I have had such peace of mind in knowing I can make an urgent call and be seen in a short period of time . I feel that Dr. Young is knowledgeable, positive and confident! Paris is kind, understanding & responsive to us!
About Dr. Erica Young, MD
- Family Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1033598479
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
