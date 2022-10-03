Dr. Erich Anderer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erich Anderer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (646) 501-0397
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights186 Joralemon St Fl 11, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 630-6580
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Met with Dr Anderer in 2015. I was in severe pain from spinal stenosis and after a year of trying PT and other options, Dr Anderer did surgery. One of the things I respected was that he didn't rush in to surgery and tried alternatives until there were no other choice - After a short recover my pain was gone and life went on. In 2021, I started having pain again and tried several pain management procedures to fix the issues - I did end up back at Dr Anderer as I trusted his judgement and knew that if I needed surgery he was the only one I would let touch me. At that first visit, he again, was truthful stating that he didn't see enough reason to do surgery - since I knew something wasn't right - I did get a second MRI and was back in his office soon after. I now had a cyst that was pressing on my nerve. Once again, Dr Anderer gave me my life back! I can now walk and have no pain. I would never trust anyone but Dr. Anderer to help me when surgery is the only option!!
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NYU Medical Center
- NYU Medical Center
- NYU Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
