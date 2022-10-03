See All Neurosurgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Erich Anderer, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (78)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erich Anderer, MD

Dr. Erich Anderer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

Dr. Anderer works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anderer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion
    8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 501-0397
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights
    186 Joralemon St Fl 11, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 630-6580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 03, 2022
    Met with Dr Anderer in 2015. I was in severe pain from spinal stenosis and after a year of trying PT and other options, Dr Anderer did surgery. One of the things I respected was that he didn't rush in to surgery and tried alternatives until there were no other choice - After a short recover my pain was gone and life went on. In 2021, I started having pain again and tried several pain management procedures to fix the issues - I did end up back at Dr Anderer as I trusted his judgement and knew that if I needed surgery he was the only one I would let touch me. At that first visit, he again, was truthful stating that he didn't see enough reason to do surgery - since I knew something wasn't right - I did get a second MRI and was back in his office soon after. I now had a cyst that was pressing on my nerve. Once again, Dr Anderer gave me my life back! I can now walk and have no pain. I would never trust anyone but Dr. Anderer to help me when surgery is the only option!!
    R. Hagerty — Oct 03, 2022
    About Dr. Erich Anderer, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1548451032
    Education & Certifications

    • NYU Medical Center
    • NYU Medical Center
    • NYU Medical Center
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Neurosurgery
