Overview of Dr. Erich Garland, MD

Dr. Erich Garland, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Blackfoot, ID. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Garland works at Idaho Physicians Clinic - Blackfoot in Blackfoot, ID with other offices in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.