Dr. Erich Garland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erich Garland, MD
Overview of Dr. Erich Garland, MD
Dr. Erich Garland, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Blackfoot, ID. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Garland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Garland's Office Locations
-
1
Idaho Physicians Clinic - Blackfoot98 Poplar St Fl 3, Blackfoot, ID 83221 Directions (208) 996-2113
-
2
Idaho Falls Neurology3920 WASHINGTON PKWY, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 996-2114
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- PacificSource
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garland?
I was a patient of Dr. Garland as a kid and he was wonderful. I now know as an adult that I have Catamenial Epilepsy (meaning my seizures are caused by a hormonal imbalance -very common in women). This type of epilepsy was not fully understood when I was growing up and still needs to be more widely known today. I am now back in Idaho Falls and I have every intention of being his patient again because Dr. Garland was so wonderful. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Erich Garland, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1689664724
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico Hospital
- Tex Tech U Hlth Scis Ctr
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Lamar University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garland accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garland works at
Dr. Garland has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Garland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.