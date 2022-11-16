Dr. Erich Groos Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groos Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erich Groos Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Cornea Consultants of Nashville2400 Patterson St Ste 201, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 320-7200
Eye Surgery Center of Nashville310 25th Ave N Ste 105, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-9023
- 3 3326 Aspen Grove Dr Bldg B, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 320-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Groos is very thorough in his exams, takes the time to explain, is available in a crisis to see you immediately, and cannot praise him enough for my recent cataract surgery. Not only was it an easy process and was made comfortable by the caring staff, but the results had were so much more than expected. My eyesight is better now than when a child. No glasses or contacts and 20/20 Vision. Really like that he comes to Cool Springs one day a week.
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Dr. Groos Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Groos Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Groos Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Groos Jr has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Blepharitis and Hyphema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groos Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Groos Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groos Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groos Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groos Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.