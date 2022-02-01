Overview of Dr. Erich Hornbach, MD

Dr. Erich Hornbach, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Johns, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.



Dr. Hornbach works at Sparrow Medical Group St. Johns in Saint Johns, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI and East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.