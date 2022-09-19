Dr. Erich Lemker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erich Lemker, MD
Dr. Erich Lemker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Community Regional Medical Center2823 Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93721 Directions (559) 459-6000
Erich Lemker, M.D. Plastic Surgery290 N Wayte Ln, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (559) 459-6168
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I love this doctor!!! After breast cancer, he was the doctor that did my reconstruction. He was very sure that I understood my options and explained in depth. I have seen him several times due to the steps in reconstruction and each time, he was patient, calm, reassuring, and demonstrated a true caring for his patients. I can’t say enough. I highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Erich Lemker, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Lemker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemker.
