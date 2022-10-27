Dr. Vorlop has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erich Vorlop, MD
Dr. Erich Vorlop, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
Northwest Gastroenterology Clinic LLC1130 NW 22nd Ave Ste 410, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 229-7137
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manner. Sometimes patients forget that their doctor is a subspecialist, in this case a gastroenterologist so they want them to magically fix all of their issues. He was very kind, patient and focused on all of my options for treatment.
About Dr. Erich Vorlop, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vorlop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vorlop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vorlop has seen patients for Diarrhea and Gastrointestinal Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vorlop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vorlop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vorlop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vorlop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vorlop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.