Dr. Erick Grana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erick Grana, MD
Dr. Erick Grana, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED.
Dr. Grana's Office Locations
Tampa Pain Relief Center2333 W Hillsborough Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 872-4492
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grana does not push narcotics. Some patients are unhappy with this. I do not want to be hooked on pain killers. He explained many other options to help with my back pain. Mrs. K
About Dr. Erick Grana, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952345423
Education & Certifications
- U Puerto Rico Hosp
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grana accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grana speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Grana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grana.
