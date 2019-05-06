Dr. Erick Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erick Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erick Hernandez, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Gastroenterology3200 SW 60th Ct Ste 204, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (786) 888-2480
-
2
Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates8955 SW 87th Ct Ste 206, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 888-2480
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Pediatric GI EVER! Dr. Hernandez was one of the Drs that saved my son's life. Hands down the best GI in that group. His bed side manner and compassion for his patients is extraordinary. He is not only a professional and an expert but an EXCELLENT HUMAN BEING! I am blessed to have had him as my son's Dr. and continue to trust his expertise!
About Dr. Erick Hernandez, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1609803261
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
