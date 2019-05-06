Overview

Dr. Erick Hernandez, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Hernandez works at Pediatric Gastroentrolgy Assocs in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.