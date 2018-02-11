Dr. Kawakita has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erick Kawakita, MD
Overview of Dr. Erick Kawakita, MD
Dr. Erick Kawakita, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Champaign, IL. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital and Hoopeston Community Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kawakita works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kawakita's Office Locations
-
1
Carle Clinic Association2300 S 1ST ST, Champaign, IL 61820 Directions (217) 383-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Carle Foundation Hospital
- Hoopeston Community Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kawakita?
His knee replacement procedure avoids cutting muscle/ligaments shortening recovery time and minimizing post surgery pain. He was trained by the surgeon who developed the procedure. Most knee surgeons are not trained in this new procedure. I have experienced NO significant pain including when I first walked on the day of surgery. Stairs were painless on third day following surgery. Excellent attention to prep before surgery and after. His statistics are outstanding. He is a man of precision.
About Dr. Erick Kawakita, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1861692394
Education & Certifications
- FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kawakita accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kawakita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kawakita works at
Dr. Kawakita has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kawakita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kawakita. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawakita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kawakita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kawakita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.