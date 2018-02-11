See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Champaign, IL
Dr. Erick Kawakita, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Erick Kawakita, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.9 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Erick Kawakita, MD

Dr. Erick Kawakita, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Champaign, IL. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital and Hoopeston Community Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kawakita works at Carle Clinic Orthopedics in Champaign, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kawakita's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carle Clinic Association
    2300 S 1ST ST, Champaign, IL 61820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 383-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carle Foundation Hospital
  • Hoopeston Community Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kawakita?

    Feb 11, 2018
    His knee replacement procedure avoids cutting muscle/ligaments shortening recovery time and minimizing post surgery pain. He was trained by the surgeon who developed the procedure. Most knee surgeons are not trained in this new procedure. I have experienced NO significant pain including when I first walked on the day of surgery. Stairs were painless on third day following surgery. Excellent attention to prep before surgery and after. His statistics are outstanding. He is a man of precision.
    Jim Foster in Urbana, IL — Feb 11, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Erick Kawakita, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Erick Kawakita, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kawakita to family and friends

    Dr. Kawakita's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kawakita

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Erick Kawakita, MD.

    About Dr. Erick Kawakita, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861692394
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kawakita has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kawakita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kawakita works at Carle Clinic Orthopedics in Champaign, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kawakita’s profile.

    Dr. Kawakita has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kawakita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kawakita. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawakita.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kawakita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kawakita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Erick Kawakita, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.