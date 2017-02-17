Dr. Erick Kimmerling, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimmerling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erick Kimmerling, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erick Kimmerling, DO
Dr. Erick Kimmerling, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.
Dr. Kimmerling works at
Dr. Kimmerling's Office Locations
Kimmerling Erick A MD1504 N Thornton Ave Ste 106, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 226-1530
- 2 1411 Chattanooga Ave, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 226-1530
Hamilton Medical Center1200 Memorial Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 226-1530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hamilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Cannot say enough about Dr. Kimmerling. He does his research, has provided a truly wholistic approach to my health care, and I have never felt better. His staff is always helpful and greet me every time I show up for an appt. My appointments are on time and very thorough exams are performed.
About Dr. Erick Kimmerling, DO
- Sleep Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1740262864
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimmerling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimmerling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimmerling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimmerling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimmerling.
