Dr. Erick Mejia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mejia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erick Mejia, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erick Mejia, DO
Dr. Erick Mejia, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Port, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
Dr. Mejia works at
Dr. Mejia's Office Locations
-
1
Family Doctors of North Port14279 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (941) 273-8792Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mejia?
My first visit and consultation was GREAT. Every member of the staff (Judy, Bianca, Ashley) and Dr Mejia were friendly, courteous and professional. Examination most thorough I’ve had in years plus they draw labs in their office. Everything about my experience was great.
About Dr. Erick Mejia, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1811421357
Education & Certifications
- St Petersburg General Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mejia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mejia accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mejia works at
Dr. Mejia speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mejia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mejia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mejia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.