Dr. Erick Sanchez, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Baton Rouge, LA
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Erick Sanchez, MD

Dr. Erick Sanchez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sanchez works at Ghere Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sanchez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ghere Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    6717 PERKINS RD, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 953-8265
  2. 2
    Bluebonnet Surgical Center
    5049 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 953-8265

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Erick Sanchez, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023337417
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erick Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez works at Ghere Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Sanchez’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

