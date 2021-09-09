Overview

Dr. Erick Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Consultants In Gastroenterology in West Columbia, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC and Lexington, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.