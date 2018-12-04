Dr. Stephanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erick Stephanian, MD
Overview of Dr. Erick Stephanian, MD
Dr. Erick Stephanian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Union Hospital.
Dr. Stephanian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stephanian's Office Locations
-
1
Susan Koslow M.d.inc477 E TRAILWOOD DR, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-4771
-
2
Terre Haute Neurosurgical and Spine Clinic LLC1530 N 7th St Ste 107, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 238-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stephanian?
ACDF surgery, excellent care, quick recovery. Answered all questions and made sure that I understood.
About Dr. Erick Stephanian, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1730106410
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephanian works at
Dr. Stephanian speaks Armenian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.