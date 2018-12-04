See All Neurosurgeons in Terre Haute, IN
Dr. Erick Stephanian, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (19)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Erick Stephanian, MD

Dr. Erick Stephanian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Union Hospital.

Dr. Stephanian works at Susan Koslow M.d.inc in Terre Haute, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stephanian's Office Locations

    Susan Koslow M.d.inc
    477 E TRAILWOOD DR, Terre Haute, IN 47802 (812) 232-4771
    Terre Haute Neurosurgical and Spine Clinic LLC
    1530 N 7th St Ste 107, Terre Haute, IN 47807 (812) 238-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
  View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Dec 04, 2018
    ACDF surgery, excellent care, quick recovery. Answered all questions and made sure that I understood.
    Terre haute, IN — Dec 04, 2018
    About Dr. Erick Stephanian, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Armenian
    • 1730106410
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    • Neurosurgery
