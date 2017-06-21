Dr. Erika Berman Rosenzweig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman Rosenzweig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erika Berman Rosenzweig, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erika Berman Rosenzweig, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY.
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway Floor 2, Suite 255, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Berman is a surperb doctor. She truly cares about her patients and is a standout in her field. She is extremely knowledgeable.
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1831163708
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Berman Rosenzweig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman Rosenzweig accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman Rosenzweig has seen patients for Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman Rosenzweig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berman Rosenzweig speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman Rosenzweig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman Rosenzweig.
