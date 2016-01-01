Overview

Dr. Ericka McLaughlin, DO is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. McLaughlin works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Ventricular Septal Defect and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.