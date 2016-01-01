Overview of Dr. Ericka Wong, MD

Dr. Ericka Wong, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Wong works at Neurology Associates of Jefferson in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.