Dr. Erik Alexander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erik Alexander, MD is a Dermatologist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from University Of Iowa-Roy J & Lucille Carver College Of Medicine.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
Forefront Dermatology - Milwaukee735 N Water St Ste 830, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Directions (414) 377-5858
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alexander is fantastic. He gets right to the point and still completely thorough. I have rosacea and eczema and both have been kept from worsening. He stresses preventative care like sunscreen. My family has been seeing him for years and will continue to.
About Dr. Erik Alexander, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1770748303
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- University Of Iowa-Roy J & Lucille Carver College Of Medicine|University Of Iowa-Roy J &amp;amp; Lucille Carver College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.