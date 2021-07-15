Overview

Dr. Erik Altman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, Long Island Community Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Altman works at NYU Langone Island Cardiac Specialists--Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY, New Hyde Park, NY, Massapequa, NY and Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Electrophysiological Study and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.