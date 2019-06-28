Overview of Dr. Erik Barrett, MD

Dr. Erik Barrett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fishers, IN. They graduated from Indiana University Medical Center.



Dr. Barrett works at Barrett Eye Care in Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.