Dr. Erik Barrett, MD
Dr. Erik Barrett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fishers, IN. They graduated from Indiana University Medical Center.
Barrett Eye Care LLC11845 Allisonville Rd Ste 300, Fishers, IN 46038 Directions (317) 571-9292
Dr. Barrett is an excellent Ophthalmologist. He performed my cataract and refractory surgery with bifocal lenses in both eyes. Now my eye test shows I have 20/15 vision in both eyes (better than perfect). I cant be happier. Dr. Barrett has a wonderful, friendly bedside manner. His office staff is excellent. Thank you for giving me the eyeglass free sight I now enjoy. Nancy Wolf 6/28/19
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- Indiana University Medical Center
Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrett has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barrett speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
