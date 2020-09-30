Overview of Dr. Erik Beyer, MD

Dr. Erik Beyer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center, Florida Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Beyer works at Steward Multispecialty Associates Fort Lauderdale in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.