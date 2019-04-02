Dr. Erik Bruce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Bruce, MD
Overview of Dr. Erik Bruce, MD
Dr. Erik Bruce, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson.
Dr. Bruce's Office Locations
Seton Outpatient Rehabilitation Services - Round Rock301 Seton Pkwy Ste 301, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 324-4806
Direct Orthopedic Care- Round Rock2000 S Interstate 35 Ste N5, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 599-9180
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Williamson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bruce is amazing. I was looking at surgery w/long recovery for a shoulder issue without knowing what they would be doing. I sought Dr. Bruce as a 2nd opinion. He quickly identified it as an injury that could be easily addressed by a chiropractor. 1 month later I was no longer in pain and that was 3 years ago. I returned for a knee issue and he quickly diagnosed and treated me. So nice to have a dr. who listens to your concerns and doesn't put cutting/surgery as his first option!!!!
About Dr. Erik Bruce, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1073587929
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Institue Of Sports Medicine
- Tulane University Dept Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- Tulane University Dept Of General Surgery
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University
