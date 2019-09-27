Dr. Erik Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Carlson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erik Carlson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and St. Thomas More Hospital.
Dr. Carlson works at
Locations
-
1
St. Francis Medical Center6001 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 776-8500
-
2
Colorado Springs Cardiologists PC2222 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 776-8500
-
3
St. Thomas More Hospital1338 Phay Ave, Canon City, CO 81212 Directions (719) 776-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Thomas More Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carlson has been my cardiologist for many years. He is very patient with all of my questions and he explains things in a way that I can understand. I never feel like he is trying to rush me through my appt so he can get onto the next one. The office staff that works with him is great as well!
About Dr. Erik Carlson, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1821166471
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Med
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Flagler College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlson works at
Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and First Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
