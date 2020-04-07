See All Otolaryngologists in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Erik Cohen, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erik Cohen, MD

Dr. Erik Cohen, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at Children's Surgical Services in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, ENT Cancer and Tongue Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

    The Valve Center
    100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 943-5831
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Newton Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 07, 2020
    I had a telemedicine zoom call with Dr. Cohen and was very impressed with his vast knowledge and patience. He was able to calm my anxiety as I prepare for an upcoming surgery. Will highly recommend him.
    Mrs. Williams — Apr 07, 2020
    About Dr. Erik Cohen, MD

    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    27 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1811921232
    Education & Certifications

    Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    State University of New York
