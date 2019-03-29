Overview

Dr. Erik Dean, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Dean works at Desert Institute For Spine Care in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.