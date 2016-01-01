Overview

Dr. Erik Dejonghe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reno, NV. They graduated from Harvard Medical School|Harvard University|Louvain Univ and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dejonghe works at Digestive Health Associates in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.