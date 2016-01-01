Dr. Erik Dejonghe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dejonghe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Dejonghe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erik Dejonghe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reno, NV. They graduated from Harvard Medical School|Harvard University|Louvain Univ and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Digestive Health Associates655 Sierra Rose Dr, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 829-7600
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Accepts most major Health Plans.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- English, Dutch
- 1295711414
- Strong Memorial Hospital|U Colo Hlth Scis Ctr
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Harvard Medical School|Harvard University|Louvain Univ
Dr. Dejonghe has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dejonghe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dejonghe speaks Dutch.
