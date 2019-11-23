See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Erik Diebolt, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.5 (4)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erik Diebolt, DO

Dr. Erik Diebolt, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Diebolt works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - South in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diebolt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - South
    12221 N Mopac Expy Fl, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 501-2071

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Erik Diebolt, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • 1386901072
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthocarolina
    • Downey Regional Medical Center
    • Carolinas Medical Center
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erik Diebolt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diebolt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diebolt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diebolt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diebolt works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - South in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Diebolt’s profile.

    Dr. Diebolt has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diebolt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Diebolt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diebolt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diebolt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diebolt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

