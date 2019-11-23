Dr. Erik Diebolt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diebolt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Diebolt, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erik Diebolt, DO
Dr. Erik Diebolt, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Diebolt works at
Dr. Diebolt's Office Locations
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - South12221 N Mopac Expy Fl, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 501-2071
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Dr Diebolt for diagnosis and treatment of a ruptured disc. I am very active so this was a a tough injury. Dr Diebolt took great care of me, and very quickly got me diagnosed and scheduled for treatments. He really pays attention and does a great job explaining (can draw really well, too). Super nice guy too just can’t say enough about him!
About Dr. Erik Diebolt, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthocarolina
- Downey Regional Medical Center
- Carolinas Medical Center
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diebolt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diebolt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diebolt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diebolt has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diebolt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Diebolt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diebolt.
