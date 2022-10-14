Dr. Erik Domingues, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domingues is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Domingues, MD
Overview
Dr. Erik Domingues, MD is a Dermatologist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus|University of Massachusetts Medical Center and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Skinpros LLC1287 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 272-2724Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
Skinpros - Phynet Dermatology1675 Gar Hwy, Swansea, MA 02777 Directions (401) 272-2724Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Domingues has been my dermatologist for years. He is quick to find a skin cancer, while his bedside manner puts me at ease. I know I am in good hands.
About Dr. Erik Domingues, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1962713370
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Saint Vincent Hosp University of MA
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus|University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Dermatology
