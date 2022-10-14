Overview

Dr. Erik Domingues, MD is a Dermatologist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus|University of Massachusetts Medical Center and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Domingues works at SKINPros in Providence, RI with other offices in Swansea, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.