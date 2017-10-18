Dr. Erik Dunki-Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunki-Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Dunki-Jacobs, MD
Dr. Erik Dunki-Jacobs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
TriHealth Physician Partners379 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 246-7957Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was apprehensive when I was advised to have a colon resection to remove a mass causing a small bowel obstruction. Dr. Dunki-Jacobs was recommended highly in the health care field and that spoke volumes to me. He is a very talented surgeon and was able to do my surgery with great success. He robotically and meticulously removed the mass and reconnected everything with with minimal recovery time. It is apparent too that he is acaring and committed person who was as happy as I was with results.
About Dr. Erik Dunki-Jacobs, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
- University of Rochester
