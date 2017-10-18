Overview

Dr. Erik Dunki-Jacobs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Dunki-Jacobs works at TriHealth Cancer Institute in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.