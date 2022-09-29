See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Erik Dworsky, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erik Dworsky, MD

Dr. Erik Dworsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and Beverly Hospital.

Dr. Dworsky works at Los Angeles Orthopedic Surgery Specialists in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dworsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kevin J Pelton MD Inc
    1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 2200, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 264-7600
  2. 2
    UC San Diego Health - La Jolla
    200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 657-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health White Memorial
  • Beverly Hospital





    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Erik Dworsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942560024
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dworsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dworsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dworsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dworsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dworsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dworsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

