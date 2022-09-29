Overview of Dr. Erik Dworsky, MD

Dr. Erik Dworsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and Beverly Hospital.



Dr. Dworsky works at Los Angeles Orthopedic Surgery Specialists in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.