Dr. Dworsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erik Dworsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erik Dworsky, MD
Dr. Erik Dworsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and Beverly Hospital.
Dr. Dworsky's Office Locations
1
Kevin J Pelton MD Inc1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 2200, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 264-7600
2
UC San Diego Health - La Jolla200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 657-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had been seen by several other surgeon for a total hip replacement Dr Dworsky explained the procedure and made me feel comfortable Dr Dworsky and his staff saved my life and I will be forever grateful
About Dr. Erik Dworsky, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1942560024
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
