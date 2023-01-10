Dr. Erik Eller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Eller, MD
Overview of Dr. Erik Eller, MD
Dr. Erik Eller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Eller works at
Dr. Eller's Office Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Royal Oak110 E 2nd St, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 546-2110
Henry Ford Center for Athletic Medicine690 Amsterdam St, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 651-1910
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, knowledgeable, cordial
About Dr. Erik Eller, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1417113036
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle
- Northwestern Mcgaw
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eller has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
142 patients have reviewed Dr. Eller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.