Dr. Erik Enquist, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erik Enquist, MD
Dr. Erik Enquist, MD is an Urology Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Westerly Hospital.
Dr. Enquist works at
Dr. Enquist's Office Locations
Champion Urology Ltd.35 Wells St, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-0964
- 2 365 Montauk Ave Ste 2.013, New London, CT 06320 Directions (860) 444-5150
Westerly Office25 Wells St, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Listens carefully, knows his patients well, and takes an interest in his patients.
About Dr. Erik Enquist, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
