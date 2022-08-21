See All Dermatologists in La Mesa, CA
Dr. Erik Gilbertson, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (22)
Overview

Dr. Erik Gilbertson, MD is a Dermatologist in La Mesa, CA. They completed their residency with University of California, San Diego

Dr. Gilbertson works at Scripps Clinic in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Rash and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Scripps Clinic
    10862 Calle Verde, La Mesa, CA 91941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 660-1828

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Rash
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Rash
Contact Dermatitis

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 21, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Gilbertson here and there for several different conditions and tests for a few years. I have been very consistently impressed with his care, attentiveness, thoroughness in exam, and how personable he is, including responding to portal messages himself most of the time. My care and outcomes have always been good. Wait times are the only challenge Ive encountered but even then he’s pretty flexible about making sure you get seen.
    About Dr. Erik Gilbertson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Norwegian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1326158767
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California, San Diego
    Internship
    • Evanston Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gilbertson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilbertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilbertson works at Scripps Clinic in La Mesa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gilbertson’s profile.

    Dr. Gilbertson has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Rash and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilbertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbertson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbertson.

