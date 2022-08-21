Dr. Gilbertson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erik Gilbertson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erik Gilbertson, MD is a Dermatologist in La Mesa, CA. They completed their residency with University of California, San Diego
Dr. Gilbertson works at
Locations
Scripps Clinic10862 Calle Verde, La Mesa, CA 91941 Directions (619) 660-1828
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Gilbertson here and there for several different conditions and tests for a few years. I have been very consistently impressed with his care, attentiveness, thoroughness in exam, and how personable he is, including responding to portal messages himself most of the time. My care and outcomes have always been good. Wait times are the only challenge Ive encountered but even then he’s pretty flexible about making sure you get seen.
About Dr. Erik Gilbertson, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Norwegian and Spanish
- 1326158767
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- Evanston Hospital
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilbertson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilbertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilbertson works at
Dr. Gilbertson has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Rash and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilbertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gilbertson speaks Norwegian and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbertson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbertson.
