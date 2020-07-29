Dr. Erik Happ, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Happ is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Happ, MD
Overview of Dr. Erik Happ, MD
Dr. Erik Happ, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Happ's Office Locations
Allegheny Ophthalmic & Orbital420 E North Ave Ste 116, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He did not quit until we found out what was wrong with me, what was causing my symptoms. He is the one who found out it was MS. As long as possible I will not go to another doctor! I have been his patient for almost 10 years now. He does have long wait times but he is totally worth it!
About Dr. Erik Happ, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1861484032
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Happ has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Happ accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Happ has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Happ has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Happ on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Happ. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Happ.
