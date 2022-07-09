See All Neurosurgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Erik Hayman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Erik Hayman, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Erik Hayman, MD

Dr. Erik Hayman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Hayman works at UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF NEUROSURGERY AND BRAIN REPAIR in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Selby Chen, MD
Dr. Selby Chen, MD
5.0 (12)
View Profile
Dr. H Gordon Deen, MD
Dr. H Gordon Deen, MD
3.0 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Sanjeet Grewal, MD
Dr. Sanjeet Grewal, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Hayman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UFH Health Department of Neurosurgery and Brain Repair
    2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 259-0889
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Adult Scoliosis
Atlantoaxial Fusion
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Adult Scoliosis
Atlantoaxial Fusion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Atlantoaxial Fusion Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Discitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Discitis
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hayman?

    Jul 09, 2022
    I honestly don't have the words for the appreciation and admiration I have for Dr Hayman. After breaking my neck and being told I was "OK" by Mease Dunedin hospital, I knew I was NOT! My neck stuck at a 45 degree angle and was immobile. I went for a second opinion (Dr Hayman) and was in surgery soon after. After a plate and 4 screws I could move my neck again! He was able to give me up and down motion and about 40% side to side. Before I had NONE of this movement at all! My fractured C1 could have broken and killed me. He literally saved my life and my quality of life! I am grateful everyday for him, and his knowledge and talent as a surgeon.
    Amy Kirkpatrick — Jul 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Erik Hayman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Erik Hayman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hayman to family and friends

    Dr. Hayman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hayman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Erik Hayman, MD.

    About Dr. Erik Hayman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699041806
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erik Hayman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hayman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hayman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hayman works at UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF NEUROSURGERY AND BRAIN REPAIR in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hayman’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Erik Hayman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.