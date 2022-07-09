Dr. Erik Hayman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Hayman, MD
Overview of Dr. Erik Hayman, MD
Dr. Erik Hayman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Hayman's Office Locations
UFH Health Department of Neurosurgery and Brain Repair2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0889Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I honestly don't have the words for the appreciation and admiration I have for Dr Hayman. After breaking my neck and being told I was "OK" by Mease Dunedin hospital, I knew I was NOT! My neck stuck at a 45 degree angle and was immobile. I went for a second opinion (Dr Hayman) and was in surgery soon after. After a plate and 4 screws I could move my neck again! He was able to give me up and down motion and about 40% side to side. Before I had NONE of this movement at all! My fractured C1 could have broken and killed me. He literally saved my life and my quality of life! I am grateful everyday for him, and his knowledge and talent as a surgeon.
About Dr. Erik Hayman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayman.
