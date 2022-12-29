Dr. Erik Hedlund, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedlund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Hedlund, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erik Hedlund, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine|Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Orthopedic Associates of Michigan1111 Leffingwell Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 459-7101
Metro Health Spartan Stores YMCA5722 Metro Way SW # B, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 459-7101
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Priority Health
- Spectrum Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Our son ruptured his ACL during a High School basketball game and was seen by sports medicine, got a MRI and was seen by Dr Hedlund all within 6 days. His office is great at reaching out about upcoming appointments and answering any questions you might have about surgery, PT and follow up appointments. Loved that he spoke to our son as the patient and in away that relieved his anxieties about the injury. Great bedside manner and laid back demeanor. Have only heard good things about Dr Hedlund as a surgeon.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1104864560
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University Sports Medicine
- Michigan State University/Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine|Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Hedlund has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hedlund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hedlund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hedlund has seen patients for Knee Sprain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hedlund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedlund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedlund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hedlund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hedlund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.