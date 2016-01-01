See All Pediatricians in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Erik Henninger, DO

Pediatrics
2.2 (11)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Erik Henninger, DO

Dr. Erik Henninger, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Henninger works at Tender Care Pediatrics Crstwd in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Augusta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henninger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rachel Rockman Petersen MD PC
    4810 Whitesport Cir SW Ste 100, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 429-4500
  2. 2
    Veterans Administration
    301 Governors Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 551-4600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-0211

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Erik Henninger, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164684809
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henninger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henninger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Henninger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henninger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henninger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henninger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

