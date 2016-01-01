See All Otolaryngologists in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Erik Kass

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Erik Kass

Dr. Erik Kass is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They completed their fellowship with National Institutes Of Health / National Cancer Institute

Dr. Kass works at E K in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Perforated Eardrum, Nosebleed and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kass' Office Locations

  1. 1
    E K
    8600 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 811-7770
    Monday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Tuesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Wednesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Thursday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Friday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Perforated Eardrum
Nosebleed
Sleep Apnea
Perforated Eardrum
Nosebleed
Sleep Apnea

Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Erik Kass

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235223108
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institutes Of Health / National Cancer Institute
    Residency
    • Harvard/Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • George Washington University School Of Engineering
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kass has seen patients for Perforated Eardrum, Nosebleed and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kass has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

